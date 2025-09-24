'He was very passionate about it': Zubeen Gargs wife on late singers upcoming last film Roi Roi Binale

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 24 (ANI): Late singer Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia, shared the details of the singer-actor's last and upcoming film 'Roi Roi Binale', which is planned to release by the makers on October 31, 2025.

After the emotional and grand final rites of Zubeen Garg in Kamarkuchi village on the outskirts of Guwahati on Tuesday, the late singer's wife said that Zubeen was "passionate" about his film, which is currently in the post-production stage.

While talking to ANI, Garima Saikia said, "We were working on a film, Roi Roi Binaale, which will be his last film. And he was very passionate about it. So he was planning to release it on October 31. So maybe now we have to start working on the film. And keep the date as he thought."

Saikia also expressed regret about not being able to conclude the "voice dubbing" of Zubeen Garg in the movie due to his untimely demise in Singapore, calling it a "void" within the film.

"I regret that his voice dubbing did not happen because he had also acted in this film and in a very different role. He was very excited about it. He would have come as a blind artist. So it's a purely musical love story. I think people would love it, too. But we couldn't dub his voice. So that will be a void in the film. But other music and everything was done," added Garima Saikia.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the governor of Assam, paid tribute to the actor while offering his prayers, saying that the entire country is grateful for Zubeen Garg and his contribution to society.

"The entire country is grateful for Jubeen's contribution. We will all work together to improve his work. We will all work together to improve his work. We are all grateful to him," said Lakshman Prasad Arya while talking to ANI.

Noted singer and composer Zubeen Garg was on Tuesday cremated with full state honours in Kamarkuchi on the outskirts of Guwahati.

The final rites were performed by Zubeen Garg's sister Palme Borthakur. The singer's widow, Garima Saikia, was seen in tears while paying her final tribute to 'Goldie', the name he was known as among friends and family.

A gun salute was given to Zubeen at the crematorium in Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur.

Hundreds of people gathered at the crematorium to bid an emotional farewell to their beloved singer.

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, paid floral tributes and wrote in a post on his social media, "The last time that I got to see #BelovedZubeen. From now on, he will live in Assam's soul, mind and heart..."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju paid his last respects to Garg at the crematorium in Kamarkuchi.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present at the site, closely monitoring all the rituals in coordination with the authorities and the singer's family members.

The mortal remains of the late singer were kept at the Bhogesawar Baruah Sports Complex for his fans and well-wishers to pay their tributes before his funeral.

The 52-year-old icon of Assam died in Singapore in September after an alleged drowning incident. His body was flown to Delhi and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning.