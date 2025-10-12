He was young, full of dreams...: Saurabh Shukla says meeting Ranbir Kapoor on Barfi set 'brought back his passion' for acting

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): Actor and writer Saurabh Shukla recently opened up about a difficult time in his life when he had almost started to lose interest in acting.

The veteran performer, known for his outstanding roles in films like 'Satya' and 'Jolly LLB,' shared that there was a phase when he only received small "cameos" in movies, which left him "frustrated." However, it was during the filming of 'Barfi' that he rediscovered his love for acting, thanks to his interactions with Ranbir Kapoor.

While speaking to ANI, Shukla talked about the "low phase" and recalled how he had almost decided to step away when 'Barfi' director Anurag Basu approached him for the film.

"I met Ranbir in Barfi. And that was the phase I was talking about... I was going through a low phase when Anurag Basu offered me this film, Barfi. By then, I had become so frustrated. People used to say, 'Saurabh, you're such a good actor,' but when roles came, they were always cameos. I mean, you'd have a day of shooting... and in that one day, what could you do? How much of a role would you have, and how much of your acting could you show?" said Shukla.

"I was really struggling. So, I started telling people that I don't act; I'm not an actor. I'm a writer, and I've made films. I started saying that. I was going through a low phase at that time," he added.

"When Anurag offered me this film, my first words were, 'Anurag, if you have something for me, call me. Otherwise, don't call me at all.' And I'm so lucky that he didn't take it the wrong way. He said, 'Sir, if I didn't have something for you, why would I call you?' He gave me that film, which was wonderful," he further said.

Shukla further mentioned how meeting Ranbir during the shooting of the film played a significant role in reigniting his passion for acting. Calling Ranbir "charming" and "full of dreams," the actor said, "That's where I met Ranbir. He was so charming, young, full of talk and dreams and everything, and I really enjoyed sitting with him... there's an innocence in youth. I really enjoyed sitting with him, talking with him. There was mutual respect. While acting, he would do something, and I would get something from that. So my interest came back in acting and I restarted thinking about it like yes acting is a great joy and since then i have been acting."

Helmed by Anurag Basu, Barfi was a romantic comedy-drama film released in 2012, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Shukla played the role of the comically frustrated Inspector Sudhanshu Dutta in the rom-com, who makes frequent attempts and fails to catch the mischievous and deaf-mute protagonist, Barfi (played by Ranbir Kapoor). The cat-and-mouse dynamic between Inspector Dutta and Barfi was also a key source of comedy in the film.