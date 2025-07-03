'He will be able to sleep well,' says Sean Diddy Combs lawyer after rapper acquitted of sex trafficking charges

Washington, DC [US], July 3 (ANI): After music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges following a high-profile federal trial in New York City, his attorney has spoken out about the verdict, reported E! News.

Combs was found guilty of prostitution-related offences but acquitted of his sex trafficking and racketeering charges on July 2.

His attorney, Anna Estevao, called the verdict a "huge win" for the music mogul even as he was denied bail, according to E! News.

"He was acquitted of sex trafficking, acquitted of RICO conspiracy," she said outside a Manhattan courtroom, adding, "He will be able to sleep well at night knowing that," as per the outlet.

Combs' verdict comes after two months of courtroom testimonies from witnesses from his past, including the 55-year-old ex, Cassie Ventura, according to E! News.

The split verdict was announced on Wednesday. Combs has been convicted on "two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and could face up to 20 years in prison if he is sentenced to consecutive maximum prison terms." If he had been found guilty of sex trafficking or racketeering, he could have spent the rest of his life behind bars.

Combs' legal team said the government failed to prove the major charges.

The trial, which began in May, lasted several weeks and included testimony from 34 witnesses. One of them was Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, Combs' former partner of 11 years. She testified while nearly nine months pregnant and spoke in detail about alleged abuse and "Freak Offs" -- which prosecutors described as forced sex events involving male sex workers.

Kid Cudi also offered his testimony in Diddy's trial, accusing the Grammy winner of breaking into his home and blowing up his car with a Molotov cocktail in retribution for his brief romance with Ventura in 2012.