Head of State OTT release: When and where to stream Priyanka Chopra's latest movie

Mark your calendars, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in action, this time alongside Hollywood heavyweights John Cena and Idris Elba in the upcoming action-comedy ‘Head of State’. The film is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 2.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller (Nobody), Head of State features John Cena as the President of the United States and Idris Elba as the British Prime Minister- two global leaders who can’t seem to stand each other. But when a powerful enemy threatens international stability, the duo must put their differences aside and join forces on a globe-trotting mission to save the day.

Adding to the star power is Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who plays a pivotal role in the high-stakes adventure. While not many details have been revealed about her character, fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the action-comedy genre.

The film also stars Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, and Carla Gugino.

<p><p>With a mix of political satire, high-octane action, and laugh-out-loud moments, Head of State promises to be a fun ride- and Priyanka’s fans around the world will get to stream it from the comfort of their homes starting July 2.

Besides theHead of State, this week is packed with exciting releases across major OTT platforms like Netflix, Zee5, Prime Video, Sony LIV, and JioCinema-Hotstar — offering plenty for movie buffs to look forward to.

From Abhishek Bachchan's ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ on Zee5, Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life on Netflix, Priya Mani's ‘The Good Wife’ on JioCinema-Hotstar to ‘The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case’ on Sony LIV, ‘Uppu Kappurambu’ on Prime Video, there's plenty of content for everyone.

