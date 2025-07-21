‘Headline claimed I was shot dead’: Actor Shilpa Shirodkar recalls how 90s film promotion went too far

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar has revealed that a rumour claiming she was shot dead during a film shoot in the 90s left her family in shock, only for it to later emerge that it was part of a film’s promotional strategy.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa opened up about the fake report that circulated while she was filming Raghuveer (1995) in Kullu Manali with Suniel Shetty.

“There were no mobile phones then. I came back to my room and saw 20-25 missed calls. My parents were panicking. A newspaper headline said, ‘Shilpa Shirodkar Shot Dead’,” she recalled.

She later learned that the rumour was intentionally planted as a marketing gimmick. “The producer told me it was a strategy. I was the last to find out.

There were no PR teams back then. Thoda zyada ho gaya, but the film did well, so I wasn’t really angry,” she said.

Raghuveer starred Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shirodkar, Suresh Oberoi, Mohnish Bahl and others.

Shilpa Shirodkar, sister of Namrata Shirodkar and sister-in-law of Mahesh Babu, recently appeared on Bigg Boss 18.