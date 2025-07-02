‘Heads of State’ REVIEW: John Cena, Idris Elba’s bromance shines in an otherwise predictable ride

‘Heads of State’, directed by Ilya Naishuller and streaming on Prime Video, is your typical action-comedy caper about world leaders turned unlikely allies.

The film brings together John Cena as a fictional U.S. President and Idris Elba as the British Prime Minister, both caught up in an international conspiracy. While the plot doesn’t break any new ground, the charm of its leading men and a few standout moments manage to keep things from completely falling flat.

Let’s get this out of the way: the storyline is nothing particularly fresh. The basic premise — two world leaders with opposite personalities forced to work together to save the world — has been done more times than one can count. The film relies heavily on well-worn tropes: international espionage, witty banter, improbable team-ups, and just enough drama to push the action forward. It’s all very safe, predictable, and doesn’t try too hard to surprise the audience.

Director Ilya Naishuller keeps the pace fast and the energy up, ensuring that viewers don’t dwell too long on the film’s shortcomings. However, there’s no denying that the film leans heavily on its star power rather than on a strong script or innovative storytelling.

Despite its generic plot, the film boasts a strong cast, and that’s where ‘Heads of State’ finds its footing. John Cena and Idris Elba are clearly having a good time, and their bromance is the best thing about the film.

Cena plays Will Derringer, a former action star turned U.S. President, with just the right mix of goofiness and grit. Idris Elba brings his trademark charisma and gravitas to the role of Sam Clarke, the British PM and a no-nonsense former commando. Together, they create a refreshing and often hilarious dynamic that makes the film enjoyable even when the story falters.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Noel Bisset, a senior MI6 agent, and she brings a sense of urgency and flair to the role. Watching her swoop in to protect two large, powerful men is a fun twist, and she pulls it off with style. However, the romantic tension hinted at between her and Elba’s character never really takes off. Their chemistry is serviceable but ultimately underwhelming, especially compared to the natural spark between Cena and Elba.

Jack Quaid makes a brief appearance, but his short role is memorable. He brings a playful, comic energy that adds just the right touch of levity when needed, even if it’s only for a few moments.

Visually, ‘Heads of State’ delivers on the action front. The cinematography is slick, and the action sequences are well choreographed. With Elba and Cena leading the charge, the fight scenes feel dynamic and convincing. Explosions, chases, and shootouts are executed with flair, and there’s a satisfying physicality to the combat scenes.

Priyanka Chopra’s action scenes are also solid, and she proves once again that she has the screen presence and skills for high-octane roles. However, it’s frustrating to see Hollywood still not fully tapping into her potential. While she’s given some action to work with, her character remains underused, often playing second fiddle to the male leads.

In the end, ‘Heads of State’ is a serviceable action-comedy that doesn’t aim too high but gets the basics right, thanks mostly to its talented cast. If you’re looking for something easy to watch, with a few laughs and some decent action, this might just fit the bill. But if you’re hoping for originality or depth, this film probably isn’t it.

It’s the electric bromance between John Cena and Idris Elba that gives this film its heart and humour. Without them, ‘Heads of State’ would struggle to rise above mediocrity. The rest of the cast, especially Chopra and Quaid, offer welcome support but are given too little to work with.