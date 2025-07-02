Heads of State X reviews: Internet is loving Priyanka Chopra-John Cena's movie, calls it ‘ridiculously FUN’

Heads of State X reviews: The Internet is loving Priyanka Chopra-John Cena's latest movie on Amazon Prime Video, and said that the high-octane buddy comedy is ‘ridiculously FUN’.

In Heads of State, released on July 2, when Air Force One gets shot down over enemy territory, the UK Prime Minister and the US President find themselves on the run and under the protection of MI6 Agent Noel Bisset, portrayed by Priyanka.

Together, the star-studded trio race against time to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.

Here's how netizens reacted to the Heads of State: “Heads of State is chaotic and fun. Idris Elba and John Cena are a blast duo, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas holds her own. Slick action and banter land well, but the plot's paper-thin and tone’s all over. Style over substance, but it works for me,” said a social media user.

Another user said, “Heads of State was hugely entertaining.”

“The comedy was a bit touch-and-go, but the action was high-octane explosive. John Cena and Idris Elba bounced off each other really well. And Priyanka once again proved that she got this whole badass female thing on lock,” added the user.

“Heads Of State is everything I thought it would be, a fun ride. Priyanka Chopra is here to stay and even rule Hollywood. A bona fide action star. John Cena and Idris Elba were amazing. Looking forward to Punny Noel Bisset & Nutter Marty Comer's adventures if there'll be next part,” a netizen said.

Another added: “Heads Of State is a HIGH-OCTANE buddy comedy that flies fast and HITS HARD. Cena and Elba’s chemistry is EXPLOSIVE, Priyanka is the UNDENIABLE action star, and director Ilya Naishuller brings his signature CHAOS in all the right ways. It’s BIG, LOUD, and a ridiculously FUN time.”

“I really wish Heads of State had a theatrical release; it absolutely deserved one. This is hands down Priyanka Chopra's best Hollywood movie and her strongest role in an English-language film. Her screen presence is unmatchable, and the way she kicks ass is downright electrifying,” said a user.

About Heads of State Set against the backdrop of political chaos and globe-trotting danger, Heads of State marks Priyanka Chopra's return to action alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.