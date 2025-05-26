'Healing': Bindi Irwin shares health update post emergency surgery

Washington [US], May 26 (ANI): Actress Bindi Irwin shared a health update about her "healing" journey two weeks after undergoing emergency surgery for several ailments, due to which she had to miss a gala celebrating her late dad, Steve Irwin.

She posted a health update and new images of herself out of the hospital two weeks after undergoing emergency surgery to cure a ruptured appendix and recurring endometriosis.

"Healing," she wrote on her Instagram. "Thank you for your incredible words of support and kindness. The reason I share my health journey is because more girls and women desperately need answers to their undiagnosed pain. I've battled with endometriosis for more than 12 years. This disease is crippling and can make you feel incredibly isolated," appendix and reoccurring endometriosis, according to E! News.

"We need to raise awareness and change the narrative for women's health," continued Bindi, who appears in her new photos standing with an umbrella on a street on a rainy day and posing next to a large tree in a park. "I see you, your pain is real, and you deserve answers and genuine health care," as per the outlet.

Her husband Chandler Powell praised the 'Dancing With the Stars' winner in his response.

"I've said it many times already, but as time goes on I'm even more convinced that you are the strongest person I know," he wrote on Instagram, adding, "Going through everything you have to get on top of your health as well as help others along the way is incredible,"according to E! News.

Earlier, also Bindi Irwin shared a health update. She talked about being "really, really sick" before she was diagnosed with endometriosis, reported People.

She recalled dealing with hidden health issues for over a decade on the recent episode of the A Life of Greatness podcast with host Sarah Grynberg.

"The only people that knew that I was incredibly unwell ... my husband, my mom and my brother, and behind closed doors I was struggling to do anything and everything," said Bindi, while giving reference to her mom Terri Irwin, 60, her brother Robert Irwin, 21, and her husband Chandler Powell, 28, with whom she shares their daughter Grace, 3, per the outlet.

"It resulted in a lot of cancelled plans, people must have thought I was just incredibly flaky because I was getting so sick from this disease that I would try to get up and I would just throw up, I was in so much pain all the time. Every day the fatigue and the battle," added Bindi.

She said endometriosis "is an enormous problem for so many people and it's not being talked about a lot," adding, "I went for 10 years undiagnosed because doctors really didn't know enough, they diagnosed me with a million other things, like IBS, or hormones or 'It's just part of being a woman.' The symptoms continued to snowball and it took me such a long time to find help and it's a story that so many women and girls know all too well."

Prior to the diagnosis, Bindi shared that she underwent "every scan you could imagine", CT scans, MRI scans, ultrasounds, and blood tests, as well as being "tested for every tropical disease" and was told "there's nothing wrong with you" by doctors despite "getting more and more unwell."

Later, she ended up going to "a lovely surgeon in the US" who operated on her and "found over 30 lesions," she said.