‘Heart full of gratitude’: Chiranjeevi announces birth of Ram Charan, Upasana’s twins — a baby boy and girl

Ram Charan and Upasana previously announced that they were expecting twins during her second pregnancy. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Klin Kaara in 2023.

Sneha Biswas
Published1 Feb 2026, 07:04 AM IST
Ram Charan, Upasana blessed with twins.
Ram Charan, Upasana blessed with twins.(Instagram/ @upasanakaminenikonidela)

Actor Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, have been blessed with twins. Sharing the happy news, grandfather Chiranjeevi issued a statement, revealing that they welcomed a baby girl and a baby boy. He also shared a health update of the mother and twins on Saturday.

Ram Charan, Upasana welcome twins- baby boy and baby girl

Confirmed the news on social media, Chiranjeevi wrote, “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes -Chiranjeevi & Surekha.”

Last year, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela announced that they were expecting twins.

Klin Kaara

In June 2023, the couple had their first baby, a daughter they named Klin Kaara. They are yet to reveal the face of Klin Kaara.

During Diwali 2025, Upasana had posted a video of her Seemantham, aka baby shower, on social media, hinting that they were expecting twins.

“This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings,” the caption of her post read on Instagram. Both families were seen celebrating the joyous occasion with the mom-to-be.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela

Ram Charan tied the knot with Upasana Konidela in June 2011, after an engagement ceremony in December 2011. The couple had known each other for a long time; they were friends before dating and marrying.

Who is Upasana Konidela

Upasana Konidela is the vice-chairman of Apollo Charity. She is the granddaughter of Prathap C Reddy, who founded Apollo Hospitals.

Meanwhile, social media is filled with congratulatory messages for Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Chiranjeevi and their family.

Ram Charan's upcoming work

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in the film Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani, following the success of RRR. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, underperforming at the box office.

Will Ram Charan take break from Peddi shoot?

The actor will be next seen in the upcoming sports drama Peddi, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. However, Ram Charan will reportedly take a break from the Peddi shoot to spend time with his family during this special time.

According to a report by TV9 Telugu, preparations were underway in the family for a grand welcome of Ram Charan and Konidela's twins. Amid this, Ram Charan is expected to take a break from work.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is set for release on March 27, 2026.

