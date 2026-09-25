Heart of the Beast X review: ‘One of Brad Pitt's best films’, say viewers; here's how much it earned on Day 1

Hollywood star Brad Pitt latest film, Heart of the Beast, has drawn emotional reactions from viewers on X, with several praising his performance and that of his canine co-star, Uber. Directed by David Ayer, the survival thriller follows a military officer and his combat dog, Odin, as they struggle to survive in the Alaskan wilderness after an air crash.

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While viewers have described the film as a moving survival story, the movie has also recorded its opening-day box office collection in India.

Heart of the Beast X review: What viewers are saying One viewer praised the film's direction and the performances of Pitt and his canine co-star, writing, "it looks like the theaters need to start selling boxes of tissues when you go and watch Heart of the Beast this week.

"The film is a massive crowd-pleaser. Early reviews praise David Ayer’s direction, bringing a gritty, grounded realism to a classic one-man-and-his-dog survival story.

"While Brad Pitt is excellent, the spotlight belongs to his canine co-star, Uber. Critics are calling it one of the most moving animal performances in decades."

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Another viewer gave the film a four-star rating and shared their experience of watching it as an #AMCScreenUnseen.

"Heart of the Beast: 🌟🌟🌟🌟

“Definitely one of those movies that feels a whole lot better in a cinema. Brad Pitt gave one of his finest performances in years, but Odin aka Uber completely stole the show. That dog had me on the edge of my seat and broke my heart more than once. There’s such a simple scene where he’s just sitting there waiting for Pitt to wake up, but somehow it hit so hard. The relief I felt in that moment had me smiling ear to ear.”

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A third viewer described the film as an emotional survival drama, praising Pitt's performance and the dog.

"#HeartOfTheBeast is a heart wrenching, soul-crushing fight for survival that will wreck you. Brad Pitt gives a powerful, stripped-down performance as a man fighting the wilderness with the only partner he trusts.

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"David Ayer directs with grit, heart, and zero wasted motion. And Odin? That dog deserves an acting nomination ASAP! That pup was soulful, fearless, & without a doubt the true heart of the movie. A man, a dog, & a fight for survival that hits hard enough to make you cry. Go hug your pup right now," the third wrote.

Another review read, "Do NOT watch Heart of the Beast unless you want to bawl your eyes out."

A fifth viewer also praised the film, calling it one of Pitt's best movies.

"Heart of The Beast was INCREDIBLE MOVIE....oh my goodness.

"Movie Contained

"Resilience

"Survival

"Loyalty

"Kindness

"Action

"Love

“One of Brad Pitt's best films. I dont wanna spoil it so thats all I will say at this time. GO SEE IT!!”

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Heart of the Beast box office collection Day 1 According to Sacnilk, Heart of the Beast collected a net of ₹0.09 crore in India on Day 1. The film was running across 211 shows, with India gross collections standing at ₹0.11 crore and India net collections at ₹0.09 crore so far.

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The final India box office figures are yet to be reported.

Heart of the Beast: Plot, cast and details

Directed by David Ayer, Heart of the Beast follows a military officer and his combat dog, Odin, who survive an air crash and become stranded in the wilderness of Alaska.

Four dogs from the same family were used to portray Odin, with a German shepherd named Uber delivering most of the performance.

Pitt described working with Uber as a moving experience during a news conference at Spain's San Sebastian Film Festival, where the film is screening out of competition.

"I did have a really moving experience with Uber who plays Odin, who our dog whisperer found in New Zealand, and we bonded quickly," Pitt told a news conference at Spain's San Sebastian Film Festival, where the movie is screening out of competition.

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"There were times he would do things that were just amazing, that were not in the script that you see in the film, and his expressions, they really moved me with him in the close-up," the 62-year-old Oscar winner added.

The San Sebastian Film Festival, described as the highest-profile film festival in the Spanish-speaking world, wraps up on Saturday. A total of 17 films are vying for the top awards in the official section, with a jury presided over by US director Ira Sachs.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.