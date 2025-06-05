‘Heartbroken’ Anushka Sharma mourns lives lost in Bengaluru stampede

Actress Anushka Sharma has expressed her sorrow over the stampede that occurred in Bengaluru during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL 2025 victory celebrations. Sharma, who is married to RCB cricketer Virat Kohli, shared the team’s official statement on Instagram along with a series of broken heart emojis.

RCB, in an official statement, said: “We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us."



“RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe," the statement added.



RCB victory celebrations turn tragic



At least 11 people lost their lives and more than 30 were injured in a stampede-like situation outside Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday evening. Large crowds had gathered to welcome the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team, who were to be honoured by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following their historic IPL 2025 final win against Punjab Kings.

After Tuesday night's victory, thousands of jubilant fans took to the streets to celebrate RCB’s maiden IPL title in 18 years. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had organised a felicitation ceremony inside the stadium. However, the gathering became chaotic as the crowd swelled beyond control, with many people reportedly trying to enter without valid passes.

Eyewitnesses said fans were seen climbing fences and scaling walls in a desperate attempt to catch a glimpse of their favourite players. The situation soon spiralled out of control, resulting in a deadly stampede.