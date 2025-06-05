'Hearts fuller than we knew possible': Alia Bhatt shares dreamy moments from friend’s wedding in Spain

Actor Alia Bhatt recently flew to Spain to attend the wedding of her close friend Tanya Saha Gupta, who married David Angelov in a scenic ceremony. On Wednesday, the Jigra star shared a carousel of photos from the destination wedding on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into the celebrations and her elegant looks.

In the pictures, Alia is seen posing with her close friends, including the bride Tanya. One standout moment features her in a black strapless gown, styled simply yet elegantly for an evening event.

Another look saw Alia wearing a chic white embellished bralette, teamed with a matching blazer and a cream skirt. She completed the look with a dainty necklace, sunglasses, and a stylish handbag.

In her caption, Alia wrote: “There’s nothing softer, stronger or more sparkly than a group of girls watching their best friend marry the love of her life @tanya.sg @d\_angelov☀️ The most beautiful wedding, the most beautiful bride — and hearts fuller than we knew possible. Some places just feel like home - ours is wherever we are together.”

One of the photos shows Alia smiling with her close friend and fellow actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Another captures her beaming with the newlyweds.

For a traditional function, Alia opted for a colourful kalidar lehenga paired with a mustard yellow blouse. She added a quirky touch with a purple bandanna and oversized sunglasses, mixing festive fashion with holiday spirit.

