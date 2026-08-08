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Heated Rivalry 2: Justice Smith, Charles Gillespie join cast of hit TV show

Justice Smith and Charles Gillespie have joined the cast of Heated Rivalry 2 as Harris Dover and Troy Barrett. The Crave Original will return in Spring 2027, with Lionsgate Play streaming the new season in India.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated8 Aug 2026, 03:07 AM IST
Justice Smith and Charlie Gillespie have joined Heated Rivalry Season 2.
Justice Smith and Charlie Gillespie have joined Heated Rivalry Season 2.
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Justice Smith and Charles Gillespie have joined the cast of Heated Rivalry Season 2, expanding the ensemble of the acclaimed hockey drama ahead of its scheduled premiere in Spring 2027.

Heated Rivalry 2: Justice Smith, Charles Gillespie join cast

Smith, knows for films including I Saw the TV Glow and Now You See Me: Now You Don't, will Harris Dover, while Gillespie, whose credits include One Night Only, Splitsville, and Suze has been cast as Troy Barrett. The pair will join Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, who will reprise their leading roles as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov.

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Heated Rivalry was created by Jacob Tierney and is based on Rachel Reid's bestselling Game Changers book series. The first season centred on the complicated relationship between rival hockey players Shane and Ilya, whose professional competition developed into a secret relationship that continued for years.

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The first season followed the pair as they navigated ambition, rivalry, secrecy, and their growing feelings for one another. Their relationship eventually became a story of love, denial, and self-discovery, establishing the central emotional arc of the series.

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With Season 2, the show will introduce Harris and Troy as new characters while continuing to build on the world established in its first instalment.

Jacob Tierney and Brendan Brady said, “Rachel Reid has given us two beautifully layered characters in Harris and Troy who you can’t help but root for. From the start of the casting process, we knew we were looking for actors who could create something truly special together and bring that same depth and heart to the screen. Justice and Charlie do exactly that. They immediately connected with the vulnerability and resilience at the core of these characters, bringing an instinctive understanding of who Harris and Troy are.”

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Tierney returns for the second season as writer, director and executive producer. Brendan Brady and Jayme Alter Wilson will also serve as executive producers, while Lori Fischburg and Liane Cunje are producers. Reid will continue as consulting producer, with Mike Goldbach joining as co-writer for Season 2.

Also Read | ‘Heated Rivalry 2’ to stream in India via Lionsgate Play, platform expands slate

The series was commissioned by Bell Media's Crave with the participation of the Canada Media Fund. International distribution is handled by Sphere Abacus, a Bell Media company, with the series available across more than 130 countries.

Season 2 of Heated Rivalry is scheduled to premiere in Spring 2027, with Lionsgate Play set to make the new season available in India.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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