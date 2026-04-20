‘Heated Rivalry 2’ to stream in India via Lionsgate Play, platform expands slate

Lionsgate Play has announced the return of Heated Rivalry with a second season, confirming that the series will be available in India as part of the platform’s expanded Hollywood content strategy.

Lionsgate Play picks up Heated Rivalry Season 2 in India The upcoming season of Heated Rivalry is expected to be based on The Long Game, a novel by Rachel Reid, continuing the story that gained popularity with its first instalment.

The announcement comes as Lionsgate Play outlines a broader push into premium international content. The platform said it will roll out more than 100 premieres in 2026, marking one of its largest content expansions in India to date. The move is aimed at strengthening its position as a key destination for Hollywood titles in the country.

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Heated Rivalry, which built a strong following after its debut, is set to return in 2027. The series has been noted for its storytelling and character-driven plot, and its second season is expected to continue exploring the relationship between its central characters, drawing from Reid’s follow-up novel.

Alongside the series, Lionsgate Play is introducing a “theatrical-first” model for select films. Under this approach, 10 to 12 major titles will be released in Indian cinemas before becoming available for streaming on the platform. The company said this strategy is designed to connect theatrical and digital viewing experiences more closely.

Rohit Jain, Founder - Lionsgate Play Asia, shared, “Over the past few years, we’ve built Lionsgate Play into a destination for bold, high-impact storytelling. In 2026, we’re delivering on that vision at full scale, with 100+ premieres, returning franchises, and now, the big screen itself under one roof. Our move into theatrical-first releases marks an important step, giving films the cinematic scale they deserve while ensuring a seamless journey to streaming. As the industry evolves, we’re embracing a more integrated approach across theatrical and digital windows. This next phase is about backing stronger stories, collaborating with compelling talent, and building a platform audiences keep coming back to. From big screen experiences to premium streaming, this is our most ambitious chapter yet.”

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What other projects will be arriving on the platform From September 2026, several high-profile films are expected to follow this release pattern. These include Billion Dollar Spy starring Russell Crowe, Empire City featuring Gerard Butler, Primetime with Robert Pattinson, and By Any Means led by Mark Wahlberg. A creature feature titled Titan (Snake) is also part of the slate.

The platform’s broader catalogue continues to include a mix of action, drama and international titles. Popular films such as John Wick, Den of Thieves 2, and The Beekeeper remain key offerings, along with series like Normal People and Paris Has Fallen. Regional content also forms part of its strategy, with titles such as Dakshina, Eleven, Soothravakyam, and Racharikam.

Looking ahead, Lionsgate Play’s upcoming releases include Greenland 2: Migration starring Butler, Mutiny featuring Jason Statham, Couture with Angelina Jolie, Famous starring Zac Efron, and The Rivals of Amziah King led by Matthew McConaughey. The expansion also includes additions to the “Has Fallen” franchise and new seasons of returning shows.

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