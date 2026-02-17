Heated Rivalry OTT release in India: When and where to watch the much-awaited queer hockey romance series

The internationally acclaimed sports romance drama Heated Rivalry is set to arrive on Lionsgate Play in India on 20 February, marking the long-awaited local debut of a series that has already built a strong global following since its original release last year.

Heated Rivalry set for its Indian OTT release The six-episode show, which blends professional ice hockey with an intimate love story, will stream exclusively on the platform, finally giving Indian audiences official access after months of online buzz and fan demand.

Created, written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Jacob Tierney, Heated Rivalry is based on author Rachel Reid’s bestselling Game Changers novels.

The series follows Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, captains of rival professional hockey teams whose fierce on-ice competition hides a secret romantic relationship that unfolds over more than a decade. The narrative explores ambition, identity and emotional vulnerability within the hyper-competitive world of elite sport.

Hudson Williams plays Shane, the disciplined leader of the Montreal Metros, while Connor Storrie stars as Ilya, a charismatic Russian player representing the Boston Raiders. Their performances have been widely praised for their chemistry and emotional depth, helping the show stand out within both sports drama and LGBTQ+ storytelling. The ensemble cast also includes François Arnaud, Christina Chang, Dylan Walsh and Sophie Nélisse.

Originally released in Canada on the streaming service Crave in November 2025, the series quickly expanded internationally through platforms such as HBO Max, where it gained strong viewership and critical acclaim. Media reports described it as a breakout hit, with audiences drawn to its character-driven storytelling and candid portrayal of relationships rarely explored within professional sports narratives.

The show’s popularity has extended beyond television. During the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, athletes and fans openly discussed the series, praising its contribution to conversations around inclusivity in hockey. Some players even credited the drama with encouraging broader acceptance within the sport, reflecting its cultural impact beyond entertainment.

Industry observers say the Indian release could further widen the show’s audience, particularly as streaming platforms increasingly invest in diverse global storytelling. The series combines romance and sport in a way that appeals to both traditional drama viewers and younger audiences seeking inclusive narratives, contributing to its rapid rise as a fan-driven phenomenon.

More about the show Adapted from the popular novel by Canadian author Rachel Reid, the series explores how rivalry, fame and personal identity collide when two elite athletes are forced to hide a deeply personal relationship while competing at the highest level of the sport.

The show follows Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, star players and captains of opposing teams whose careers unfold under constant public scrutiny. What begins as intense competition on the ice gradually develops into a secret romance that stretches across several years.

The narrative moves between championship seasons, international tournaments and private moments away from cameras, showing the emotional cost of living a double life in a traditionally conservative sporting environment.

Unlike conventional sports dramas that focus mainly on matches and victories, Heated Rivalry spends significant time examining mental health, loneliness and the pressure placed on athletes to maintain carefully controlled public images. The storytelling balances locker-room tension with quieter, intimate scenes, allowing viewers to understand how ambition and vulnerability coexist in professional sport.

Heated Rivalry consists of six episodes, each running between roughly 40 and 55 minutes, and centres on how personal relationships evolve under public scrutiny and professional pressure. Its success has already led to a confirmed second season, signalling confidence from producers and distributors in the story’s continued appeal.