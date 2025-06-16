Heather Burns says she would love working on third sequel of Miss Congeniality

New York [US], June 16 (ANI): Actress Heather Burns expressed her interest in working with her dear friend Sandra Bullock on the third sequel of the hit film 'Miss Congeniality' if given a chance, reported People.

Advertisement

In an interview with People during the premiere of her latest film, 'The Best You Can,' at the 2025 Tribeca Festival, Burns said that she would love to work on the third part of the 'Miss Congeniality' franchise, and called it "one of the best experiences" of her life.

"I would love it. That was one of the best experiences of my life. It was so much fun making both of those films. I'm actually here with one of the other actresses. Melissa De Sousa, she played Miss New York, she's my date tonight, which is wonderful," said Burns as quoted by People Magazine.

Even though it has been almost two decades since the release of the first instalment, certain cast members are still in touch and are good friends.

Advertisement

"I made lifelong friends with Sandra Bullock. It's just a dream. So yes, a third [movie], I would jump at it," said Heather Burns as quoted by People. After working on 'Miss Congeniality' in 1999, Bullock and Burns worked together on 'Two Weeks Later,' a romantic comedy.

Meanwhile, Burns' latest film, 'The Best You Can,' which stars Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Brittany O'Grady and Judd Hirsch follows two halves of an unlikely friendship between a security guard and a urologist whose chance encounter blooms into something deeper, as reported by Variety.

Burns also opened up about her new movie and why she chose to work in it.

"I loved the script, first and foremost. I love these kinds of films. I guess I would call it a dramedy. It was beautiful. I was moved by it," said Burns as quoted by People.

Advertisement

The actress added that the all-star cast -- which also includes Judd Hirsch and Brittany O'Grady -- was also a major appeal.