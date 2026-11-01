Heidi Klum ₹1,519 cr net worth: How the supermodel built her estimated $160 million fortune through modelling and TV

Heidi Klum has once again attracted attention with an elaborate Halloween transformation.

Heidi Klum dresses up as a severed hand on Halloween 2026 The German-American supermodel arrived at her 25th annual Halloween party in New York on 31 October, 2026, dressed as a giant, bloodied severed hand. The costume was modelled on her own left hand, complete with long red nails, rings and a gruesome wound.

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Klum's face appeared through an opening in the prosthetic, while her legs were fitted inside two of the fingers. She said the idea came to her after looking at her own hand and wondering whether she could fit her body inside it. The costume took months to create, while getting ready on the day took around five to six hours.

The appearance has brought the 53-year-old back into the spotlight, including renewed interest in her career and wealth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Klum has an estimated fortune of $160 million, which is around ₹1,519 crore. This is an independent estimate, not a figure confirmed by Klum or a public financial statement.

Heidi Klum Net Worth: From modelling success to television fame Her wealth has come from several sources. She began as a fashion model but gradually built a career in television, film, business and advertising. Her long association with major fashion labels and her work as a television host have helped her remain a recognisable name beyond the modelling industry.

Klum's career began in Germany after she won a national modelling competition in 1992. She later moved to the United States and built an international profile through magazine covers and fashion campaigns.

One of the biggest turning points came in 1998, when she appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She also became one of the best-known faces of Victoria's Secret, joining its group of Angels and appearing in its campaigns and fashion shows. Her association with the lingerie brand lasted for more than a decade.

However, Klum did not limit herself to modelling. She moved into television and became the host and executive producer of Project Runway in 2004. The reality competition, which follows aspiring fashion designers, became one of her most recognised projects. She won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2013 for her work as a host, sharing the award with Tim Gunn.

She also became a judge on America's Got Talent and has hosted and judged the German reality series Germany's Next Topmodel. Her other television work includes Making the Cut, which she executive produced and co-hosted with Tim Gunn.

Brand deals, endorsements and business ventures Klum's modelling profile also made her a popular choice for advertising campaigns. Over the years, she has worked with brands such as Diet Coke, McDonald's, H&M, Nike, Target, Givenchy, Nine West and Volkswagen. Her association with Victoria's Secret was particularly important in establishing her as a global fashion personality.

She has also taken on ambassador and campaign roles. In 2009, she was named Barbie's official ambassador as the toy brand marked its 50th anniversary. More recently, she became the global face of AIGNER's Fall/Winter 2025 campaign, working with the German luxury fashion label on its collection.

In March 2026, she also partnered with Grey Goose for a global campaign linked to The Devil Wears Prada 2. The campaign brought together fashion, film and cocktail culture, with Klum appearing in promotional content for the film-inspired partnership.

Who was Heidi Klum married to? What happened with Seal? Klum's personal life has also attracted considerable media attention. She was first married to hairstylist Ric Pipino. The pair married in 1997 and divorced in 2002.

In 2005, she married British singer Seal. They had three biological children together, while Seal also adopted Klum's daughter Leni from her previous relationship. The couple announced their separation in January 2012, after seven years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in October 2014.

There has also been interest in whether Klum paid or received alimony, also known as spousal support, following the divorce.

Reports at the time said the former couple had signed a post-nuptial agreement, which dealt with how their assets would be handled. TMZ reported in October 2014 that neither Klum nor Seal would receive spousal support and that they had reached a property settlement.

However, the court judgment did not publicly provide details of how their assets were divided. Their financial settlement and custody arrangement were not fully disclosed. Therefore, there is no publicly available breakdown of any payments between the two.

Klum later married Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz in 2019. He was unable to attend her latest Halloween party because he was on tour. However, the costume included a tattoo of his name on the ring finger, along with details of her wedding jewellery.

Her work in films Klum has also taken up acting roles, although television and modelling remain her main areas of work. Her film appearances include Blow Dry, Ella Enchanted, The Devil Wears Prada, Perfect Stranger and Ocean's 8. She has also made guest appearances in television shows such as Sex and the City, How I Met Your Mother, Desperate Housewives and Parks and Recreation.

Her appearance in the original The Devil Wears Prada was brief, but she returned for a cameo in its 2026 sequel. The film also became the basis for her Grey Goose campaign, giving her another opportunity to combine her fashion and entertainment profiles.