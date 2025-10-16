Hema Malini Birthday: Saira Banu remembers first meeting Dream Girl in 1966, says she was 'instantly taken by her grace'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI): Birthdays often bring with them a flood of memories, and on "Dream Girl" Hema Malini's special day, veteran actor Saira Banu's heartfelt post did just that.

As Hema Malini turned a year older today, Saira took to her Instagram account to share a beautiful post that left fans smiling over her fond memories of the superstar.

Saira posted a throwback picture featuring herself, Hema Malini, and the late Dilip Kumar. Along with the picture, the actress added a long note describing the first time she met the 'Sholay' actor, back in 1966 on the sets of Deewana at RK Studios, and how she was instantly taken by her "serene beauty and grace."

"I first met Hema in 1966, on the sets of Deewana at RK Studios, when she came along with her producer Anantswamy. I remember being instantly taken by her serene beauty and grace. Later, we met again while shooting at the picturesque Krishna Raj Sagar Dam. Our rooms were next to each other, and every evening, my mother, Hema, her mother, and I would sit in the verandah chatting, exchanging beauty secrets, and sharing laughter that echoed into the night," a part of her post read.

Saira also mentioned how she and Dilip Kumar once introduced Hema to the press in Madras, a moment Hema still cherishes deeply.

"I reminded her of how Amma used to put lobaan in her hair for that lovely fragrance. She laughed in surprise that I still remembered! We also spoke of how Dilip Sahib and I introduced her to the press in Madras; Hema remembered how kind Sahib had been that day, and his words are still etched in her heart."

"Not long ago, I saw her dance so gracefully with Dharam Ji on a television show. The affection and comfort between them warmed my heart. It reminded me once again of the beauty of lasting companionship," she added.

Take a look