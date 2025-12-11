Hema Malini breaks down remembering Dharmendra at Delhi prayer meet: 'Maine kabhi nahi socha tha…'| Watch

Veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini grew emotional while paying tribute to her late husband, Dharmendra, at a prayer meet held in Delhi on Thursday evening. The legendary star passed away on November 24 at the age of 89 after a brief illness. The memorial, organised at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre on Janpath, was attended by senior political leaders, industry members and close family.

The prayer meet saw the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, BJP MP Anurag Thakur, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Ashwini Vaishnaw, among several others who gathered to honour Dharmendra’s legacy. Actors and politicians Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut were also in attendance. Hema Malini was joined by daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol and her son-in-law Vaibhav Vohra.

Taking the stage, Hema Malini struggled to hold back tears as she addressed the gathering. “Aaj ki is prarthana sabha mein aap sab ka swagat karte hue, main bahut hi bhavuk ho rahi hoon. Maine kabhi nahi socha tha ki meri zindagi mein aisa pal aayega… jab mujhe mere Dharam ji ke liye shok sabha rakhni padegi,” she said, describing the moment as an irreplaceable personal loss. “The whole world is mourning his passing, but for me it is the breaking of a companionship that stood the test of time.”

Reflecting on their decades-long bond, she added, “Jis shaks ke saath maine pyaar ka abhinay kiya, wahi mere jeevansathi ban gaye. Humara pyaar saccha tha… wo hamesha mere saath ek mazboot stambh bankar khade rahe. Esha aur Ahana ke liye ek vaatsalya se bhare pita the.”

Tributes pour in for Dharmendra Dharmendra’s passing marked the end of an era in Hindi cinema. Known for his unmatched versatility—from action to romance to comedy—he delivered some of Indian cinema’s most iconic performances in Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Ayee Milan Ki Bela and Anupama, among many others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute shortly after the actor’s death, writing on X: “He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. His passing marks the end of an era.”

Superstar Rajinikanth also shared a heartfelt message: “Farewell, my friend. I will always remember your golden heart and the moments we shared.”

A career that spanned decades — and reinventions After a brief slowdown in the early 2000s, Dharmendra returned in 2007 with films such as Life in a… Metro, Apne and Johnny Gaddaar, two of which became critical and commercial successes. In 2023, he surprised audiences once again with his warm, scene-stealing performance in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His tender on-screen kiss with Shabana Azmi became one of the most discussed moments of the year, prompting Dharmendra to jokingly tell Ranveer Singh: “Teri itni kisses thi, meri ek kiss ne sabko hila diya.”

Beyond cinema, Dharmendra also carved a political career, serving as Member of Parliament from Bikaner (2004–2009), and remained active in television and streaming projects including India’s Got Talent and Taj: Divided by Blood. Earlier this year, he appeared in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and his final film Ikkis is scheduled for release on December 25.