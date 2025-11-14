‘Not an easy time’: Hema Malini relieved as Dharmendra returns home from hospital

Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, has returned home after nearly two weeks at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he was admitted due to breathlessness. His discharge has brought relief to fans and family members who have been closely following updates on his health.

Speaking to Rediff, Dharmendra’s wife and actor-MP Hema Malini said the last few days had been extremely challenging, but she is grateful to have him home again. “It has not been an easy time for me,” she said, adding, “I am happy Dharamji is back home.”

Hema Malini, who shares daughters Esha and Ahana Deol with Dharmendra, said the entire family—including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol from Dharmendra’s first marriage—has been worried. “Dharamji’s health is a matter of great concern for us. His children are sleepless. I can’t afford to be weak—there are too many responsibilities,” she said.

She added that while the family is relieved, the actor still needs care: “He needs to be among the people he loves. Baaki toh sab oopar wale ke haath mein hai (Everything else is in the hands of the Almighty). Please pray for us.”

Dharmendra had been on ventilator support during his hospital stay. A day before his discharge, false rumours about his death circulated online, prompting Hema Malini to strongly condemn the misinformation. Calling it “unforgivable”, she wrote on X, “How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? Please give the family privacy.”

Dr Pratit Samdani, who treated the actor, confirmed that Dharmendra was discharged around 7:30 am and will continue his treatment at home. “Pray that his recovery continues,” he told ANI.