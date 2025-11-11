Hema Malini reacts to Dharmendra death reports, calls it 'unforgivable and disrespectul'

\Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): In the wake of growing speculations regarding actor Dharmendra's health, his wife and politician Hema Malini has strongly called out the media reports.

Taking to her X handle, Hema Malini, in a strong-worded tweet, wrote, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible."

She also urged everyone to give due respect and privacy to their family.

Hema Malini's reaction arrived on the heels of a clarification issued by their daughter, actor Esha Deol.

"The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery," she wrote on Instagram.

In the meantime, visitors have been arriving to check on Dharmendra's health since he was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Govinda, and Ameesha Patel were spotted visiting the hospital on Monday evening, where his family members, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, grandchildren Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol, wife Hema Malini and others were also present.

On the other hand, actor Abhay Deol was seen at Dharmendra's residence on Tuesday morning.

As per an update shared by Sunny Deol's team, the veteran actor remains in a stable condition and is under observation.