Hema Malini receives Dharmendra’s posthumous Padma Vibhushan in emotional ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Veteran actor Hema Malini received the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband Dharmendra during a poignant ceremony presided over by President Droupadi Murmu, marking a significant moment for one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated families.
Dharmendra, whose contribution to Hindi cinema spanned more than six decades, was conferred the country’s second-highest civilian honour posthumously after his death in November last year. The award had been announced earlier this year as part of the Padma honours list released by the Government of India.
The ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan carried a strong emotional undertone as Hema Malini walked to the stage to accept the honour on behalf of the late actor. Dressed in a baby pink saree, the veteran actress appeared visibly moved while receiving the medal and citation from the President.
Family members present during the ceremony also struggled to contain their emotions. Their daughter Ahana Deol, who was seated in the audience, became teary-eyed as she watched her mother receive the award recognising Dharmendra’s extraordinary legacy in Indian cinema.
Earlier, speaking to Hindustan Times about the occasion, Hema Malini described it as a deeply emotional moment for the family.
“It’s an emotional moment for me. Ahana (daughter) is with me, Esha wanted to come but could not make it here. The entire family is happy. Sunny, Bobby, everyone is aware of this and its a big moment for all of us.”
Dharmendra remains one of the most influential and enduring figures in Indian film history. Rising to prominence in the 1960s, he went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s defining stars through films such as Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam and Seeta Aur Geeta. Known for seamlessly balancing action, romance and comedy, he earned admiration across generations of audiences and filmmakers alike.
The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service across various fields, including arts, public affairs, science and literature. Dharmendra’s recognition posthumously adds to a career that had already earned him numerous accolades and an enduring place in Indian popular culture.
The ceremony also honoured several other prominent personalities from the entertainment industry, with actor Satish Shah receiving the Padma Shri and singer Alka Yagnik being conferred the Padma Bhushan.