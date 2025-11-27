Hema Malini remembers husband Dharmendra days after his death, says he was ‘go to person in all times of need'

Indian actress and director Hema Malini remembered her husband Dharmendra days after his death and said he was “go-to person in all times of need". She expressed that the loss is not describable and there are moments in life that leave a silence no words can fill, adding that the absence she feels is one that will stay with her quietly shaping the days ahead.

After so many years shared, what remains are countless memories, she wrote in a post on X.

“Dharam ji❤️ He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them,” Malini said.

She added, “As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever. My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life.😢After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments."

Dharmendra, the ‘He Man’ of Indian Cinema Legendary actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89, bringing to a close an era in Indian cinema. His final rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle.

Several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, were seen arriving to offer their condolences to the Deol family. Amitabh Bachchan, Saira Banu, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Zayed Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi, Anil Sharma, Siddharth Roy Kapur, among many others, also came to pay their last respects.

The beloved star, known as the ‘He Man’ of Indian Cinema, had been in poor health for a while. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on November 10 after his condition worsened.

Just two days later, he was released as his family chose to continue treatment at home. Unfortunately, he passed away on November 24. Dharmendra leaves behind his first wife Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, along with daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.