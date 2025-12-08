Hema Malini says she's trying to reconstruct life on Dharmendra's birth anniversary: ‘Our girls reaffirm our love’

Veteran actor Hema Malini revisited memories with late Dharmendra as Monday marks the Bollywood icon's 90th birth anniversary. Dharmendra passed away in November, days away from his 90th birthday. He is survived by his two wives and their six children.

Remembering Dharmendra, a heartbroken Hema Malini penned a note on social media. She shared that she is trying to rebuild her life after her husband's passing.

Hema Malini on Dharmendra's 90th birth anniversary She wrote, “Dharam ji. Happy birthday my dear heart. More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken, slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life, knowing that you will always be with me in spirit. The joyful memories of our life together can never be erased and just reliving those moments bring me great solace and happiness. I thank God for our lovely years together, for our two beautiful girls who reaffirm our love for each other and for all the beautiful, happy memories that will remain with me in my heart.”

She added, “On your birthday. My prayers for God to grant you the wealth of peace and happiness that you richly deserve for your humility and goodness of heart and your love for humanity. Happy birthday dear love.”

She also dropped their couple pictures and called them: “Our happy ‘together’ moments.”

Hema Malini is late Dharmendra's second wife. Before her, he married Prakash Kaur.

Together, Hema Malini and Dharmendra have two daughters--Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Earlier in the day, Esha Deol wrote an emotional letter to Dharmendra on Instagram. It read: "To my darling Papa. Our pact, the strongest bond . “ us “ through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond ….. We are always together papa. Be it heaven or earth. We are one.”

“For now I have very tenderly, carefully & preciously tucked you in my heart … deep deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime. The magical precious memories… life lessons , the teachings, the guidance, the warmth, the unconditional love, the dignity and the strength you have given me as your daughter cannot be replaced or matched by any other.”

