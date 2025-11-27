Hema Malini shares emotional first post after Dharmendras death, says her loss is 'indescribable'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Actor-politician Hema Malini has shared her first emotional post following the death of her husband and legendary actor Dharmendra, expressing her deep grief and remembering him as the centre of her life.

The actress took to X on Thursday to pay tribute to the legendary actor, who passed away on November 24, days ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8.

In her emotional note, Hema reflected on their decades together and described Dharmendra as "everything" to her, whose presence had shaped her life.

The veteran actress, along with a picture of the legendary actor, wrote: "Dharam ji. He was many things to me. Loving husband, adoring father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, friend, philosopher, guide, poet, my 'go-to' person in all times of need, in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been, through good times and bad."

"He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them. As a public personality, his talent, humility despite his popularity, and universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon, unequaled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever," she added.

Calling her loss "indescribable," she expressed how difficult it is for her to accept a life without him. "My personal loss is indescribable, and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life. After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments..."

In another post, she also shared a carousel of old memories with the caption, "Some memorable moments..." along with pictures of the two together through different phases of life.