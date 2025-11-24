Hema Malini's love letter to Dharmendra: When Bollywood's Dream Girl spoke about her husband, 'I’m blessed'

Dharmendra and Hema Malini were not co-stars – fans knew when they appeared together, magic was bound to follow. Whether it was the fire of Sholay or the charm of Seeta Aur Geeta, their chemistry shaped some of Hindi cinema’s most unforgettable moments.

Reflecting on their bond – Hema Malini – days before Dharmendra's death, had shared that she was 'blessed' to have Bollywood's ‘He-Man," who was a poet at heart.

“He’s a poet at heart and has a couplet for every occasion. No one can be like him. I’m blessed to have him in my life. He has given me my space. I’m free to do my own thing," Hema Malini had told Filmfare in an interview.

Dharmendra breathed his last on Monday, 24 November at his Juhu home.

How did Dharmendra and Hema Malini meet? Hema Malini and Dharmendra first met on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan. That is when sparks flew between the two, and the duo reportedly decided to convert to Islam as Hindu law does not allow second marriages.

Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur, and had two kids, Bobby and Sunny Deol.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's marriage Defying all opposition against their union from their families – Dharmendra and Hema Malini quietly tied the knot in Mumbai in 1979.

According to a report by Filmfare, their marriage had only two legal witnesses present. What began as a discreet union soon blossomed into a lifelong bond, one that only grew stronger with time. Together, they built a family with their daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol Vohra.

On screen, Hema Malini and Dharmendra's chemistry was undeniable. From Sharafat and Sholay to Raja Jani, Seeta Aur Geeta, Jugnu, Pratiggya, Dream Girl, Azaad, and Razia Sultan, every film they did together carried a spark that audiences could feel.

The movies did not just cement Dharmendra and Hema Malini as one of Bollywood’s most iconic pairs — they mirrored the warmth and affection of a love story playing out in real life.

Dharmendra death Dharmendra breathed his last on Monday, 24 November at his residence in Juhu. He was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in the presence of his family members. Security arrangements were beefed up at Mumbai's Pawan Hans crematorium for his final rites, mentioned a report by Hindustan Times.

Days before his death, the 89-year-old actor was discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. He was receiving treatment at his residence following the health scare.