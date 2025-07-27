Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar dismisses rumours of Paresh Rawal’s exit being publicity stunt — 'Ab thik ho gaya hai'

Bollywood fans almost lost hope when actor Paresh Rawal announced his exit from the upcoming Hera Pheri 3. The film, helmed by Priyadarshan, was to reunite the popular trio- Paresh Rawal, Akashay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. After much back-and-forth, Akshay recently confirmed that the film is finally back on track.

Akshay Kumar reacts to rumours of Paresh Rawal’s exit being publicity stunt Paresh Rawal eventually rejoined the film after reports of receiving legal notices. However, many believe it may have all been a PR stunt to stay in the limelight.

Reacting to the speculations, Akshay cleared the air. Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “Nahi, yeh publicity stunt nahi hai (No this isn't a publicity stunt).”

“The things went legal, so when legal things are involved, we cannot call it a publicity stunt; it is a real thing.” He further added, “But ab sab kuch thik ho gaya hai. Very soon, some kind of announcement can come. Yes, there were some ups and downs. But now everything is solved, and we are back together, and we have always been together. Yes, that's it,” he added.

When Akshay Kumar reportedly sued Paresh Rawal The news of Paresh Rawal's exit left fans disappointed some time ago.

Akshay Kumar, who is also producing the third installment of the hit comedy franchise through his banner Cape of Good Films, filed a lawsuit against Paresh Rawal.

Reportedly, he sued him, demanding ₹25 crore in damages. It was reported that Paresh subsequently returned the ₹11 lakh signing amount with 15% annual interest, along with an additional sum, to formally confirm his exit from the project.

Paresh Rawal returns to Hera Pheri 3, dismisses legal disputes Paresh Rawal, later, announced his return to the film. During his appearance on Himanshu Mehta’s podcast, the senior actor said, "It was always meant to happen, but we needed to fine-tune a few things. All of them—Priyadarshan, Akshay, Suniel—are not only creative minds but also longtime friends."

Talking about the legal dispute, Paresh Rawal reacted to the controversy and added, “There’s nothing like that. I believe when the audience has showered so much love on something, it becomes our responsibility to deliver our best. You can’t take that love for granted. Work hard and give them a good film. My view was that everyone should come together, work sincerely. That’s all. Everything is resolved now.”