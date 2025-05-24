Hera Pheri 3: No turning back for Paresh Rawal, returns signing amount with interest

Paresh Rawal has no plans to reconsider being a part of the fan favourite Hera Pheri 3. The veteran actor has reportedly returned the signing amount for the upcoming instalment of the comedy movie franchise, along with interest on it.
According to Bollywood Hungama, Paresh returned the makers' signing amount of ₹15 crore along with a 15 per cent interest on it.
He reportedly also had "reservations" about a particular clause in the term sheet.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.