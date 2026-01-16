Here comes new BTS album: What does ARIRANG mean? How to pre-order in India? Check world tour dates, venues and more

BTS is back. After months of anticipation and speculation, the K-pop band has officially shared key details about their fifth studio album, ARIRANG. BTS has also announced a 79-date world tour, which will start in Goyang on 9 April.

ARIRANG will be released on Friday, 20 March 2026, at 1 PM KST (9.30 AM IST). Shipping of physical albums will begin on the same day. It will follow the order of purchase across all regions.

ARIRANG will feature 14 tracks in total. Pre-orders started on Friday, 16 January, from 11 AM KST (7.30 AM IST). Fans can pre-order the album through online and offline music retailers worldwide.

The announcement has created strong excitement among fans worldwide. They have been waiting for a full-group comeback for a long time now.

The album signals a new creative phase for BTS. The K-pop band’s fourth studio album, Map of the Soul: 7, was released in February 2020.

According to an official update posted on Weverse by Big Hit Music, ARIRANG will be available in several formats to suit different listeners. These include standard physical albums, Weverse-exclusive editions, digital versions and multiple vinyl releases.

ARIRANG is BTS’ first full group project since Proof in 2022. BTS members reportedly spent much of the second half of 2025 focused on album production.

What does ARIRANG mean? The title ARIRANG draws from Korea’s famous folk song. It symbolises homecoming and resilience.

According to UNESCO, Arirang is a famous Korean folk song tradition passed down orally over generations. It appears in many traditional, symphonic and modern forms.

The melody often repeats the refrain: “Arirang, arirang, arariyo, Over the Arirang hill you go.”

According to Forbes, the song “has become almost an unofficial national anthem” in South Korea. The folk song, estimated to be over 600 years old, has around 3,600 variations of 60 different versions, according to the publication.

BTS sang and danced to Arirang in 2016, according to GMA News. BTS members performed the medley at the KCON 2016 in France.

The video of their performance is available on YouTube. Take a look:

How to pre-order BTS’ ARIRANG in India? In India, BTS fans can pre-order the album through Weverse. The platform delivers directly to India. Fans must create a Weverse account and place their order using the Weverse Shop easily online now.

BTS’ ARIRANG: Why the delay? The six-year gap between BTS’ two albums is the longest break between two BTS studio albums so far. The biggest reason was South Korea’s mandatory military service.

Between late 2022 and mid-2025, all seven members completed their enlistments. It lasted between 18 and 21 months.

The final member, Suga, was discharged on 21 June 2025. During this period, full group activities were not possible.

Another major factor was the COVID-19 pandemic. The promotional plans for Map of the Soul: 7 were badly affected. The 2020 world tour had to be postponed and later cancelled.

BTS then shifted focus to digital performances and global singles like Dynamite and Butter. From 2022 to 2024, the group also focused on solo careers.

After releasing the anthology album Proof, each member worked on individual projects to develop their own musical identity. Now, they have come together again for ARIRANG.

Soon after completing military service, BTS began a song camp in Los Angeles in July 2025. The members worked closely on their new 14-track album.

BTS World Tour 2026-27 dates Here are the available details for BTS' World Tour 2026-27: