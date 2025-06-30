Here is how Lauren Sanchezs kids played important role in her, Jeff Bezos wedding

Washington DC [US], June 30 (ANI): Former news anchor Lauren Sanchez officially tied the knot with Jeff Bezos in a star-studded Italian wedding on June 27, and her sons played an important role in her special day, reported E! News.

Her kids, Nikko, 24, and Evan, 19, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzales and ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, respectively, were right by her side as she walked down the aisle during the lavish ceremony, which was held on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, as per the outlet.

Lauren's 17-year-old daughter, Ella, whom she also shares with ex Patrick, was her esteemed maid of honour. She delivered a heartfelt reading during the ceremony, reported E! News.

The grand wedding, which took place on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, had fewer than 200 guests in attendance for the three-day celebration, according to E! News.

The guest list included many high-profile names, such as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Orlando Bloom, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, and Karlie Kloss.

Jeff and Lauren confirmed their engagement in May 2023, a few years after publicly revealing their relationship.

For the occasion, the Emmy-winning journalist donned a chic off-the-shoulder black dress and sun hat as she blew kisses to onlookers. Meanwhile, the Amazon founder kept it casual with a brown t-shirt and matching trousers, reported E! News.

According to People, the couple's wedding ceremony began with a performance of "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley, sung by Matteo Bocelli to cheers from the guests.

Ahead of the ceremony, Bezos and Sanchez were photographed leaving the Aman Hotel separately, presumably en route to their wedding venue. The bride wore a retro-inspired, all-white suit and silk headscarf, while the groom sported a sleek black tuxedo and aviator-style shades.

The couple had initially planned to hold their wedding ceremony on Saturday, June 28, at Scuola Grande della Misericordia, but made a last-minute location change due to security concerns stemming from ongoing protests against the wedding. These protests were organised by groups who viewed the event as a symbol of the growing divide between the wealthy and the less privileged.

Hours after marrying Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez has made a notable change. She has wiped her Instagram clean and updated her name on the platform to Lauren Sanchez Bezos, reported E! News.

Her feed now features only one post from the wedding, showing her and Bezos walking down the aisle. The caption simply reads: "06/27/2025."

When Lauren made history by launching into space alongside Katy Perry, Gayle King, and more in Jeff's Blue Origin Rocket Launch last month, she shared that spending time with him is what she values the most.