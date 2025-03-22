Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 22 (ANI): The month of Ramzan holds great significance for the Muslim community, especially the tradition of Roza Iftar.

During this holy month, the most loved cuisine is, of course, Haleem, which has become an obsession among Hyderabadis throughout Ramzan.

This slow-cooked feast, filled to the brim with meat, lentils, and spices, is not merely food; it is an emotion, a tradition, and, for most, a reflection of unity.

Haleem, also called Harees, has its roots in Arabian cuisine, but in Hyderabad, it has developed a life of its own. One of the Haleem sellers, Mohd Irfan, who briefs about the preparation process, shared, "Haleem is not just a dish; it's a tradition handed down through generations. Every year, thousands of people from different backgrounds flock to the city's iconic dish to savour the rich flavours of Haleem."

"The Haleem's procedure, which starts at 2 AM each day. All pure mutton, premium-quality lentils, basmati rice, green chillies and an assortment of spices go into the making, which gets slowly cooked over gigantic earthen pots (Bhatti) for almost eight hours. It makes for a creamy, spicy, and pungent fare which still attracts thousands of visitors daily", said Rabani, the seller.

A customer, Raheem, said, "Haleem here is good. I've been coming here for the past three years, and the taste remains the same every year."

Haleem has become a popular dish in the cities of Hyderabad, Telangana and Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

Hyderabad's haleem gained popularity during the Nizam's rule. Notably, Hyderabad Haleem gained Geographical Indication (GI) status in 2010, recognizing the city's unique and iconic dish.

Ramzan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, holds profound spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide. Observed in the ninth month of the Hijri calendar, it is a period of deep devotion, self-restraint, and reflection.