Here's how Taylor Swift included her lucky number 13 in engagement announcement with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has always had a special connection with the number 13. While many people consider 13 unlucky, she sees it as her lucky number. The singer was born on the 13th, turned 13 on Friday the 13th, and even her first album went gold in 13 weeks. Her first No. 1 song famously had a 13-second intro, and at award shows, she often finds herself seated in the 13th seat, row, or section. Fans of numbers even have a word for people like her: triskaidekaphile, someone who loves the number 13. Here is how she incorporated her lucky number in the engagement announcement with Travis Kelce.

Advertisement

Engagement timing and numerology As per CNN, her love for 13 played a fun role in her recent engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce. On August 13, 2025, Taylor appeared on the New Heights podcast hosted by Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce. The date itself was symbolic, matching Taylor’s lucky number. During the podcast, the couple discussed their shared connection to numbers. Travis’s Kansas City Chiefs jersey number is 87. When he added Taylor’s 13 to it, the total was 100. Taylor called it “numerology,” showing how playful and meaningful numbers are in their relationship.

Advertisement

Announcement and social media buzz The engagement was officially announced just 13 days after her podcast appearance. Jason Kelce, Travis’s brother, celebrated the moment on social media, joking about numerology while mentioning the video of Taylor’s podcast appearance had reached 1.3 million views. Fans immediately noticed the clever use of the number 13 in both the podcast appearance and the timing of the engagement announcement.

Advertisement

Easter eggs and fan excitement Taylor, who is known for dropping Easter eggs with hidden messages, has left fans with the same feeling with her announcement. From podcast date to numerology reference, everything seems linked. Taylor Swift fans, who are referred to as Swifties, are anticipating her wedding date to also be the 13th to keep the tradition going.

FAQs Q1: Why is 13 special for Taylor Swift? 13 is Taylor’s lucky number. She was born on the 13th, turned 13 on Friday the 13th, and many important things in her career involve 13.

Q2: How did 13 play a role in her engagement? Taylor was on a podcast with Travis Kelce on August 13, 2025. Their engagement was announced 13 days later. Travis added his jersey number 87 to Taylor’s 13, making 100, which they called numerology.

Advertisement