Love Island USA Season 8: How to apply, eligibility rules and what to expect from the 2026 edition

Love Island USA is coming back for another round, and casting is officially open for Season 8. If you’re over 18, single, and not shy about sharing your romantic life on camera, this could be your shot. The show’s producers are looking for new contestants. It’s not just about winning the money, although the $100,000 prize doesn’t hurt. It’s about showing up, turning heads and maybe finding a real connection in front of the entire country. It’s also the chance to be part of a show that’s taken over summer TV and social media for years now.

Think you’ve got it? Or at least want to try? The casting call is out there now, and producers are already reviewing submissions.

Where to apply and who can enter? The application form is up on loveislandusa.castingcrane.com. It’s open to US residents who are at least 18 years old. There’s no public deadline, but past seasons were filmed in summer. So, the sooner you apply, the better.

The show is expected to film sometime in mid-2026, around June or July, which lines up with past seasons.

The application isn’t short. There are roughly 80 questions. And not all of them are easy. You’ll have to share a lot – about your past, your dating life, your personality, even your social media.

Some of the questions include:

Have you ever cheated?

What’s the hardest thing you’ve gone through?

Do you fall in love easily?

Ever used OnlyFans or been in adult content?

Do your parents’ relationship affect how you date?

You’ll also need to drop your Instagram and TikTok handles. They want to see your vibe. Public presence matters.

What to expect from Season 8? The show sticks to the same idea: contestants (called Islanders) couple up, new people arrive, drama unfolds. You stay in the game by being in a couple. If you’re left out, you’re at risk of being sent home.

Viewers vote. People switch partners. Emotions run high. At the end, one couple wins $100,000. Sometimes they share it. Sometimes they don’t.

Who’s hosting next season? Nothing’s confirmed yet. But fans think Ariana Madix might return. She hosted Season 7 and is expected to co-host the reunion with Andy Cohen. Talks are reportedly in progress.

When will it air? No date yet. But Season 6 ran from June to July 2024. Season 7 followed a similar schedule in 2025. So, unless things change, Season 8 will likely premiere in early June 2026.

FAQs Is Love Island USA Season 8 happening?

Yes. Casting is open, and production is expected in summer 2026.

How do I apply for the show?

You can apply now at loveislandusa.castingcrane.com.

What are the requirements?

You must be at least 18 and a legal U.S. resident.