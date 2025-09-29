Here’s what sister-in-law Gauahar Khan warned Awez Darbar about in Bigg Boss, who is now evicted

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Awez Darbar was eliminated from the Salman Khan–hosted reality show on Sunday. The social media content creator had been nominated alongside Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari, and Neelam Giri. After the audience votes were counted, he found himself in the bottom three with Ashnoor Kaur and Pranit More.

Who Is Awez Darbar? Awez Darbar is a popular social media influencer, boasting over 20.4 million Instagram followers and 12.6 million YouTube subscribers. He is the son of music composer Ismail Darbar and the brother-in-law of Gauahar Khan, being married to her brother, Zaid Darbar. He entered the Bigg Boss house with his girlfriend, Nagma Mirajkar, and even proposed to her during the show.

Did Gauahar Khan Give Him Advice? A few days before his eviction, Gauahar Khan visited the Bigg Boss house and gave him a reality check. She told him,

“Aap ka waha par kya ho raha hain, Awez? If you don't fight your battle, who will? Aap bilkul chup ho unn muddo pe jaha par aapko bolna chahiye.”

She urged him to speak up for the issues that mattered, warning him that staying silent would hurt his chances in the show.

How Was His Performance in the Show? Awez struggled in the house over the past few weeks, with even Salman Khan urging him to play the game better. He became close to Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul Tiwari, and Pranit More, but had clashes with Baseer Ali and Amaal Mallik. Some contestants accused him of character assassination, claiming he messaged other girls while dating Nagma.

What About His Personal Life? Awez is set to marry Nagma Mirajkar, who was evicted from the show two weeks earlier. The couple had initially planned to marry in December but postponed their wedding due to Bigg Boss 19.

Where Can You Watch Bigg Boss 19? Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm, ahead of its television broadcast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. Contestants this season include Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Mallik. Nagma and Polish actor Natalia Janoszek were the first to exit in a double eviction this season.