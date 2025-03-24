Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter has recently shared the reason why disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein was permanently excluded from the magazine's exclusive Oscars party.

According to Deadline, the details were disclosed in Carter's upcoming book, 'When the Going Was Good', set to be released on Tuesday.

According to Carter, Weinstein, who was once a regular at the high-profile event, earned his lifetime ban due to his repeated rude and disrespectful behaviour toward the staff.

According to Deadline, Carter explained that Weinstein would often arrive at the event with more guests than his invitation allowed and would bully the event staff.

The tipping point came when the producer's behaviour crossed the line of what was deemed acceptable.

"Weinstein got banned from everything because he was rude to the staff, and I didn't like that," Carter said.

While many assumed that Weinstein's behaviour might have been influenced by alcohol, Carter clarified that it was not the drinks but rather an intrinsic part of his character.

"It was not from drink. It was just within him," Carter added, as per Deadline.

Graydon Carter, who served as editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair from 1992 to 2017, began hosting the magazine's famous Oscars party in 1994.

The event quickly became one of the most sought-after invitations in Hollywood.

Carter recalled that following the death of Hollywood agent Swifty Lazar, who was famous for his own Oscars parties, he took the reins and made the event a glittering gathering for the stars.

However, as Carter revealed, securing a spot at the event was not always smooth sailing.

Sara Marks, the editor responsible for managing the guest list, often faced bribery, threats, and even abuse from those desperate to secure an invite.

Despite the constant pressure surrounding the guest list, Carter emphasized that the ban on Weinstein was a direct result of his poor treatment of staff.

This adds to the larger pattern of misconduct that would eventually lead to his dramatic fall from grace.

Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, assault, or rape.

These allegations sparked the #MeToo movement, with many women coming forward to share their stories.

In 2020, Weinstein was convicted of one count of criminal sexual assault and one count of rape in the third degree, leading to a 23-year prison sentence.

In 2022, he was found guilty of three additional charges in Los Angeles and sentenced to another 16 years.

However, Weinstein's New York convictions were overturned in 2023 due to "egregious errors" made by the judge, according to Deadline.