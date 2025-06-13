'Hes actually going to Harvard': Cranston on why Erik Per Sullivan is not part of Malcolm in the Middle revival

Washington DC [US], June 13 (ANI): The 'Malcolm in the Middle' revival series will see Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield reprising their roles as the Wilkerson family, but Erik Per Sullivan will not be returning as Dewey, reported Variety.

Caleb Ellsworth-Clark would be recast as the replacement.

After starring in the original Fox series from 2000 to 2006, Sullivan stepped away from acting in 2010, at the age of 19.

For this reason, the 'Malcolm' fans weren't entirely surprised that he wouldn't be joining for new episodes. However, that retirement doesn't mean that Sullivan wasn't invited, says Cranston, as reported by Variety.

"I talked to Erik and I said, 'Hey, we got the show! It's going to come back.' He goes, 'Oh, that's fantastic!' And I go, 'Yeah, so we're looking forward to having you back.' He goes, 'Oh, no, no, I don't want to do it. But it's fantastic," Cranston said, previewing the revival in a conversation on the Fly on the Wall podcast hosted by Dana Carvey and David Spade, as quoted by Variety.

Sullivan, now 33, has largely retreated from the spotlight of the TV industry since becoming an adult. But Cranston provided some insight into what the former child star is up to these days.

"He's actually going to Harvard. He's really, really smart, and he's getting his master's at Harvard right now. He said, 'Oh God, no, I haven't acted since I was 9 or something. So I'm not into it.'" said Cranston as quoted by Variety.