Hi movie review: Nayanthara and Kavin's rom-com impresses internet with ‘soulful and refreshing’ chemistry

Hi movie review: Nayanthara's rom-com hit the box office on a stormy note on Friday, 28 August. Produced by Nayanthara, the highly awaited movie has kickstarted its box office run with impressive reviews.

Hi movie plot “A man with a steady career seeks marriage with a woman who meets his specific criteria. Their journey from an unconventional beginning to finding love forms the heart of this uplifting romantic tale,” IMDb description states.

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Hi movie plot revolves around a young man named Mayilsamy, struggling in personal life. Following repeated disappointments in love and marriage, he meets an unconventional woman Devayani while searching for a suitable match. The story follows Devayani's rejection to Mayilsamy's proposal and their love story. Eventually, the couple get married despite their one-sided relationship.

More about Hi movie Featuring a runtime of 2 hours 24 minutes, this Kollywood movie is also available in Telugu besides Tamil. The comedy-drama romantic flick is a family entertainer that released in theatres on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Hi movie star cast In Vishnu Edavan directorial film, the lead star Kavin plays the role Mayil Swamy while Nayanthara is portrayed as Devayani’s struggles. Other members of the ensemble cast include K Bhagyaraj, Prabhu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Kaavya Arivumani, Poornima Bhagyaraj, VTV Ganesh, Adithya Kathir, Mirchy Kemy, Kpy Kureshi, Renji Panicker, Sathyan, Amrutha Srinivasan and Fefsi Vijayan.

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Hi movie review Social media users flooded the internet with positive reviews as a user wrote, “#Hi first half done - Such a beautiful film ❤️#Kavin and #Nayanthara’s chemistry is so soulful and refreshing ❤️❤️ Tamil cinema was missing films like this 🥺#JenMartin’s music is the soul of the film.”

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Another user remarked, “Starts with an exciting introduction for both Kavin & Nayanthara 😀- The Pair Looks so cool onscreen & their chemistry works very well🥰- No Lags in the First half, the film travels so breezy & the narration is set on the slow paced which is perfect for the film🤝- JenMartin's songs and BGM was so nice🎶- Film has so many exciting scenes between the pair.”

A third user stated, “A Fun & Emotional filled Romantic entertainer well packaged especially for Families ♥️- Kavin & Nayanthara looks perfect pair onscreen & their romance worked👌- JenMartin's BGM was pleasant & felt overboard with songs in the 2nd half 🎶- Has so many cast including Radhika, Bhagyaraj, Prabhu and delivered the scope they've given🌟- Few Dramatic scenes in the second half which felt minor flaws- Film has many Feel Good scene included throughout the film.”

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A fourth comment read, “Superb First Half Followed by an Decent Second half ♥️First half is filled with Rom-Com & the second half is filled with Emotions !! A Complete entertainer which will satisfy both Youth & Family audience.”

Expert review Film trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai in a post on X stated, “A simple family romcom that actually works — and the Nayanthara–Kavin pairing feels refreshingly new. Two people run away from home for very different reasons, collide in Chennai, and debutant Vishnu Edavan never makes a meal of the age-gap. He keeps it light, then drops a smart interval twist that lands.”

He added, “Nayanthara as an ordinary woman is the backbone — neat and grounded. Kavin fits the part like it was written for him. Supporting cast? Fab. Late Bhagyaraj in his last appearance, Radhika and Prabhu give the film real warmth. Jen Martin’s music helps the mood. First half is all character intros and fun. Second half turns emotional… and stretches. Still, a satisfying, enjoyable family entertainer.”

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Another film business analyst Ramesh Bala in a post on X stated, "#Nayanthara is undoubtedly one of the biggest highlights of #HiMovie ❤️Her star power played a huge role in the good adv booking/opening, while her charming and effortless performance completely wins you over."

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