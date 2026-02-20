High Court issues notice to ‘The Kerala Story 2’ makers, CBFC on certification plea

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday issued notices to the producers of The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Union government on a petition challenging the film’s certification and seeking changes, including a review of its title, news agency PTI reported.

The plea was filed by Kannur resident Sreedev Namboodiri of Kannavam, who has named the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the CBFC and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah as respondents. The petition was moved on 18 February.

Also Read | AI Summit 2026 LIVE: World leaders to issue joint declaration on AI

A bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, after hearing the matter, directed all respondents to file their responses and posted the case for further hearing on 24 February.

The petitioner has questioned the CBFC’s decision to certify The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond, alleging that the approval was granted without proper compliance with the Cinematograph Act, 1952. The film is scheduled to release on 27 February.

According to the plea, objections arise from the film’s teaser and trailer, which depict incidents involving women from different states but present the narrative under the title The Kerala Story, allegedly linking terrorism, forced conversion and demographic conspiracy exclusively to Kerala.

The petition argues that such portrayal could stigmatise the state’s population, disturb public order and trigger communal or regional disharmony.

Referring to the controversy surrounding the first instalment of the film, the petitioner said those concerns were acknowledged during earlier proceedings before the Supreme Court. Despite this, the CBFC allegedly cleared the sequel without adequately assessing its impact on public order, decency and morality, as required under Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act.

The plea also claims that statements in the teaser and trailer amount to a call for retaliatory action, creating an imminent risk of law and order problems.