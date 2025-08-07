Highest paid TV actor in India charges ₹14 lakh per episode at 49, beats Rupali Ganguly and Dilip Joshi

There was a time when people believed that only the film industry could command crores in remuneration for a single project. Today, television shows are matching those numbers, thanks to multiple episodes boosting the overall payout. In fact, several TV actors now charge lakhs for just one episode or a day’s shoot. But who tops the list? Currently, the highest-paid television actor in India earns a staggering ₹14 lakh per episode — and interestingly, this actor wasn’t even active in the industry for over a decade.

Notable, the highest-paid TV actor isn’t a man, highlighting the encouraging progress in bridging the gender pay gap in showbiz industry.

Highest paid TV actor in India Smriti Irani is now the highest-paid television actor in India.

Smriti Irani's fees for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 According to multiple reports, she is charging ₹14 lakh per episode/day for reprising her iconic role as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

If true, this marks a massive leap from her initial pay in the industry. When the original Ektaa Kapoor show aired in 2000, Smriti reportedly earned ₹1,800 per episode. Her salary gradually increased to ₹8,000 per episode, then ₹35,000, and eventually ₹50,000 as the show’s popularity soared.

The makers have confirmed that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 will have only 150 episodes. At ₹14 lakh per episode, Smriti Irani is set to take home a whopping ₹21 crore — making her not just the lead, but also the highest-paid actor in the entire cast.

The much-anticipated sequel premiered on Star Plus and JioCinema on July 29.

Highest TV actors in India With this comeback, Smriti Irani has surpassed some of television’s current top earners. For instance, Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly reportedly earns ₹3 lakh per episode, while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi (aka Jethalal) is said to earn around ₹1.5 lakh per episode.

Others in the list of highest-paid TV actors include – Jennifer Winget ( ₹1.5–2 lakh per episode), Tejasswi Prakash ( ₹2–3 lakh per episode), Shraddha Arya ( ₹1.5 lakh per episode), Harshad Chopda ( ₹3 lakh per episode) and Hina Khan ( ₹1.5–2 lakh per episode).

However, none come close to what Smriti Irani is reportedly earning for just one show.

This list of highest-paid TV actors includes only those currently starring in television shows. Celebrity or star hosts such as Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and others are not considered, as they do not qualify under the 'actor' category. For the same reason, Kapil Sharma, despite reportedly charging more than Smriti Irani, is excluded, as he is a host and not part of a scripted TV series.