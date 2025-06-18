Not Tom Cruise or Brad Pitt, but these are the highest-paid actors in 2025

Hollywood has introduced us to some of the best talents. From the ever-young Tom Cruise to George Clooney, the list is long, and we can’t stop talking about it. After all, it's Hollywood we are talking about. The actors have been ruling our hearts with their killer screen presence and versatility. Well, not just that, some of the superstars have built an empire for themselves.

Today, we have decided to take a look at the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

Who are the highest-paid actors in the world? Tyler Perry With a net worth of $1.4 billion, Tyler Perry stands tall as the richest actor across the globe, according to Forbes.

A director, actor, producer and writer, Perry dons many hats. He started his journey with live theatre during the 1990s. Soon after, he hogged the spotlight and transitioned to film and TV in the 2000s.

In 2019, he came up with Tyler Perry Studios, a 330-acre property in Atlanta that has 12 sound stages and custom sets.

Tyler Perry is best known for the Madea franchise, which grossed over $660 million at the global box office. The actor is believed to have netted $290 million in profits from the films.

Jerry Seinfeld The 70-year-old comedian has total earnings of $1.1 billion. He is best known for the 1990s show Seinfeld. He, along with co-creator Larry David, owned 15 per cent of the show's back-end equity points, reported Forbes.

Jerry Seinfeld also makes a significant amount of money through his comedy tours and TV specials, which include 23 Hours to Kill. For this, Netflix reportedly paid him $20 million.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Having built a net worth of $1.1 billion, the former California governor has remained a prominent name in Hollywood for decades now.

Besides his acting career, Schwarzenegger has built his fortune through venture capital, commercial real estate, private equity and other investments, reported Forbes.

Schwarzenegger, between 1970 and 2019, “churned out around 50 films that made $5.5 billion at the box office”, the report added.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson The professional wrestler-turned-actor and entrepreneur is ranked among the highest-paid actors in the world, with his total fortune estimated at a whopping $800 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The 53-year-old reportedly earned $22.5 million for Black Adam in 2022 and $50 million for Red One (2023). After playing football in his college days, The Rock followed in his father's footsteps to become a professional wrestler in the WWF/WWE circuit. His initial film appearances included The Mummy and The Scorpion King.

FAQs 1. What's the net worth of Shah Rukh Khan? The Bollywood superstar, counted among the top-paid actors worldwide, has a net worth of $770 million.

2. How much money does Tom Cruise have? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor-producer has $600 million in total earnings.