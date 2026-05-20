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Highway to Heaven reboot officially ordered by Fox for 2027-28 season

Fox has officially ordered a reboot of the classic 1980s drama Highway to Heaven, with Jason Katims attached as showrunner and the series set to return with a modern take on the original story.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published20 May 2026, 03:00 AM IST
Fox is reviving the beloved 1980s drama Highway to Heaven with a new reboot planned for 2027-28.
Fox is reviving the beloved 1980s drama Highway to Heaven with a new reboot planned for 2027-28.
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Fox Broadcasting Company has officially ordered a reboot of the classic NBC drama Highway to Heaven, continuing the growing television trend of reviving legacy series for modern audiences.

Classic NBC show Highway to Heaven is set for a reboot

According to reports, acclaimed writer and producer Jason Katims will serve as showrunner for the project, which is being developed in collaboration with Amblin Television and Michael Landon Productions. Production will be handled by Fox Entertainment Studios, with worldwide distribution managed through Fox Entertainment Global.

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Katims is best known for emotionally driven dramas such as Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, making his involvement notable for viewers familiar with his character-focused storytelling style.

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The reboot will reportedly retain the emotional and spiritual foundation of the original series while adapting the concept for contemporary audiences. The new version will follow a probationary angel sent to Earth to earn his wings by helping people in need, continuing the themes of compassion, redemption and second chances that defined the original programme.

Speaking about the project, Katims said: “The idea of telling a very grounded, human story about an angel feels immediately emotional to me — and fun.”

He added: “I love going outside my comfort zone to tell a tale about someone trying to do better as an angel than he did as a man.”

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The original Highway to Heaven aired on NBC between 1984 and 1989 and ran for five seasons. Created by and starring Michael Landon, the series followed angel Jonathan Smith, who was sent to Earth by “the Boss” to help people facing hardship and moral struggles.

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The show also starred Victor French as retired police officer Mark Gordon, Jonathan’s human companion and confidant.

The revival also reflects the continued popularity of nostalgia-driven programming across American television and streaming platforms, where established titles increasingly provide networks with recognisable brands and built-in audience familiarity.

At present, no casting announcements or production timeline details have been revealed for the new Highway to Heaven series. The reboot is currently scheduled for the 2027-28 television season on Fox.

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About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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