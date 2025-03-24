Hilaria Baldwin reveals she, stepdaughter Ireland share ’tremendous humour’ about their 11-year age gap

Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): Hilaria Baldwin recently opened up about her relationship with her stepdaughter, Ireland Baldwin, and how they deal with their 11-year age gap.

In a recent episode of The Baldwins, Hilaria shared that their dynamic is different from a traditional stepmother-stepdaughter relationship, according to People.

"My relationship with Ireland is, I feel, unique for a stepmom and stepdaughter relationship, because that's technically what we are," the mother of seven said.

"But first of all, I'm 11 years older than her. I didn't raise her, and we find tremendous humour in that, and we always have," she added.

Advertisement

Hilaria also talked about how their bond has evolved now that both of them are mothers. She and her husband, Alec Baldwin, welcomed their youngest daughter, Ilaria Catalina Irena, in September 2022. Meanwhile, Ireland, 29, gave birth to her first child, Holland, in May 2023, with her boyfriend, RAC.

"I haven't seen Ireland in a long time because we live so far apart and we both had babies, and even though Alec met his new baby granddaughter, I haven't met Holland until this little trip. We FaceTime all the time, we talk all the time, but we haven't actually met up. So, we got all the kids together for a playdate this morning," she said.

"It's so wonderful because we were pregnant together, but just barely," she added.

Advertisement

Back in 2019, Hilaria, while speaking to People, opened up about how she built a strong relationship with Ireland after her parents' divorce and chose not to get involved in past issues between Ireland's parents.