Himesh Reshammiya takes a dig at critics, asks fans at Mumbai concert 'regular gau yaa naak se?'

Himesh Reshammiya has responded to long-standing criticism of his singing style, addressing the debate head-on during a recent concert in Mumbai.

Speaking to a cheering audience, the singer-composer asked whether they preferred his singing in a "regular" tone or in his widely recognised "nasal" manner — a vocal style that has often divided opinion on social media.

In the video, after singing two lines of Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Himesh asks the audience, "Thoda regular gau yaa naak se?" (Should I sing in a regular style or nasally?)

When Himesh Reshammiya was asked about his singing style The 51-year-old artist, who rose to fame in the early 2000s with a string of hit songs, reflected on his journey in a earlier interview.

“I always thought I was doing high-pitch singing,” said Reshammiya, before confidently claiming that he had been the one to introduce nasal singing to the Bollywood music scene.

“Aaj toh nasal ki baat bhi nahi kar rahe hain (Nobody is even talking about my nasal singing these days),” he said, noting how many artists had followed in his footsteps. “Many people did nasal singing after me. So many of my songs became hits.”

Known for chart-toppers like ‘Tera Suroor’ and ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’, Reshammiya’s signature sound has attracted both acclaim and mockery. In the same interview, he responded to actor Janhvi Kapoor’s recent comments on Koffee With Karan, where she poked fun at his older Instagram videos.

He added, “It's a good thing. It has been so many years, but the likeability of ‘Tandoori Nights’ remains. We have millions of views — the word ‘tandoori’ is very lucky for me.”