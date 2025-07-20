Himmat Singh's comeback in ‘Special Ops 2’ excites Internet: ‘Kay Kay Menon doesn’t play…. he lives him’

Kay Kay Menon, the versatile actor of ‘Special Ops’ is in the spotlight again after the second season premiered on JioHotstar on July 18. Essaying the role of intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) officer, Kay Kay Menon delivered powerful performance in the latest web series.

Soon after Special Ops 2's release on OTT, Himmat Singh character started trending on social media. Netizens dropped a flurry of reactions online, praising the thriller series without missing out on the showstopper ‘Himmat Singh.’

Social media reaction A user wrote, “You don’t just play Himmat Singh, you become him — every pause, every stare, every calculated word speaks volumes. The dignity, the strength, the layered silence you bring to screen is nothing short of legendary.”

Another user remarked, "Himmat singh taught me onething... "Anybody can be a father but it takes a special man to be a dad.""

A third user stated, “Most Underrated Actor in India.”

A fourth comment read, "Himmat Singh, played by my favourite Kay Kay Sir, is my all-time favourite character in Indian cinema. Love and respect — 'kam hai par kaafi hai"."

A fifth user said, “Himmat Singh, played by KK Menon, has as always single handedly led Special Ops 2. Whenever he is on screen, you feel like you are sitting on the backseat of that car. The subdued dialogue delivery, and effortless aura. What a generational actor in his full glory in this show!”

A sixth user reacted, “Special Ops just keeps getting better. This season is sharper, more grounded and Himmat Singh is at his absolute best. No noise, no fluff—just raw intelligence and grit. This is why I pay for OTT.”

A seventh user wrote, “He (Kay Kay Menon) doesn’t play Himmat Singh — he lives him. Every expression, every pause, every word hits different. This isn’t acting… it’s pure brilliance.”

Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair directorial spy-thriller series is produced by Friday Storytellers. The first instalment of Special Ops debuted in 2020. Its sequel comes after a hiatus of 5 years featuring an ensemble cast, including Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Parmeet Sethi, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee.

Expressing gratitude over the overwhelming response, Kay Kay Menon in a post on Instagram stated, “Thank you, Team Special Ops - what a ride! Every moment on this one will be fondly remembered. And yes, Himmat’s watch… couldn’t take my eyes off it. It had its own fanbase. Big thanks to Neeraj Pandey for bringing this world to life again. Grateful to be a part of it.”