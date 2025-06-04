Hina Khan announces marriage with Rocky Jaiswal, kisses husband in first wedding pics

Actor Hina Khan married her long-term beau, Rocky Jaiswal in a private ceremony. On Wednesday, she took everyone by surprise when dropped her wedding pictures online and announced the new chapter of her life. Going by the pictures, it seems the two had a civil marriage ceremony.

Sharing the first wedding pictures, Hina wrote on Instagram, "From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband. #MM’sMinimalistBride #TwinFlame #OurLoveStory #SoulBound (sic)."