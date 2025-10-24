Hina Khan lauds ‘OG queen’ Ekta Kapoor as Bill Gates makes Indian TV debut in Smriti Irani show: ‘…the power’

Actor Hina Khan has praised producer Ekta Kapoor for the unexpected cameo of Bill Gates in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The show’s latest promo, which has gone viral on social media, shows Gates greeting Tulsi Virani, played by Smriti Irani, in Hindi during a video call.

With a warm smile, Gates says, “Jai Shree Krishna, Tulsi ji,” to which Tulsi replies, “Bahut achha laga aap America se jud rahe hain humare parivaar se. Aapka hum besabri se intezaar kar rahe hain.” (It feels so good that you’re connecting with our family all the way from America. We have been eagerly waiting for you.)

The production team shared the promo with the caption: “Iss baar #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ki kahaani ke beech, ek naya rishta jud raha hai — sehat ka, samvedna ka, aur badlaav ka. Aur iss kahani mein jude hain duniya ke sabse bade changemaker Bill Gates, ek soch ke saath: har maa aur har bachcha rahe surakshit aur swasth.”

Reacting to the clip, Hina Khan reposted it on her Instagram stories, writing: “Thissssss is the power of Indian television and the OG queen of television @ektarkapoor. Only you can pull off this amazing feat. Congratulations Ekta, congratulations #TeamKyonki.”

How fans reacted Fans also expressed excitement, calling the cameo a “historic crossover” and praising Ekta Kapoor for taking Indian television to global heights. The appearance has sparked curiosity about how Gates will be woven into the storyline of the iconic show.

Smriti Irani on working with Bill Gates Talking about Bill Gates' appearance on the show, Irani called it a “historic moment in Indian entertainment.”



She told CNBCTV18, “We took up issues such as body shaming, aging, harassment at work place, issues of false cases and dowry. And now, we’re taking up a very pertinent issue about women and child’s health.”

The collaboration is in association with the charitable work of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.