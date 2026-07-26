Hina Khan reacts to Aamir Khan’s third marriage: ‘Shaadi pe shaadi pe shaadi…’

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently hit headlines for tying the knot for the third time as he married Gauri Spratt. As his personal life sparked a debate online, recently Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan were seen commenting.

Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik on Aamir Khan's third wedding Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan appeared on The Point of View and shared their opinions on Aamir Khan's third marriage. While Hina Khan said that multiple marriages are not seen in a good light in society, Dilaik added that a superstar's life decision may influence people's opinion and even their career.

Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik didn't hold back from talking about Aamir Khan’s much-talked-about personal life in the latest episode of Dilaik's talk show. They were also joined by their respective husbands, Rocky Jaiswal and Abhinav Shukla.

During the discussion, Rocky Jaiswal recalled the mixed reaction around Aamir Khan's third wedding, which took place weeks ago. Commenting on it, Dilaik said that such decisions can impact one's films. Hina Khan, on the other hand, said that an actor's personal life should not impact their professional space.

Hina Khan said, “Us hisaab se to Aamir Khan ki koi film hi nahi chalni chahiye (By that logic, none of Aamir Khan's films should have worked).”

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Controversy around Aamir Khan's personal life Rubina Dilaik said that Aamir Khan has stayed away from major controversy in his life. Disagreeing with her, Hina Khan said, "Ye kya koi kam controversy hai (Is that any less of a controversy)," referring to his third marriage to Gauri Spratt.

Hina Khan added, “Aam aadmi to yahi sochega na kya yaar phir se shadi kar raha hai? isko bhi chor diya (The average person would think, 'Seriously, he's getting married again?' and 'Did he leave her too?)” Responding to her, Rubina Dilaik quipped, "Why are we judging?"

Hina Khan argued that people focus more on Aamir Khan's personal life rather than his blockbuster films. She and her husband Rocky also clarified that they were not judging Khan for his personal choices. Hina Khan explained, "I am not judging him for getting married again… But humare samaj mein ye bahut acha nahi maana jata hai Rubina, shaadi pe shaadi pe shaadi (In our society, Rubina, getting married again and again isn't viewed very positively)." To this, Rocky added, “Shaadi choro, divorce hi acha mana nahi jata hai (Leave marriage aside; even divorce isn't considered acceptable in our society).”

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Hina Khan further praised the superstar for being friends with his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, who are often seen attending all family occasions.

Hina Khan added that while society has become more open to accepting multiple marriages, there are communities that don't favour divorce and multiple marriages. Hina and Rubina dubbed Aamir Khan as a "good guy" and agreed that people continue to love and admire him despite all the controversies.