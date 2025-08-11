Hina Khan says people are hesitant to work with her after cancer diagnosis: ‘No one called me for the last one year’

TV actor Hina Khan urged people to let her work as she opened up about not receiving enough opportunities since her cancer diagnosis. Last year, Hina announced her breast cancer diagnosis on social media and left her fans heartbroken.

Hina Khan on not getting work due to cancer diagnosis In a new interview, she said that she had to leave a lot of work offers as she fell ill. She is now back with a new reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga.

Hina told PTI, “This is my first project after the whole thing (breast cancer diagnosis) happened. I want to work. No one has directly said to me that, ‘You’ve still not recovered completely’, but I can sense that maybe people are hesitant (to work with me) for all the right reasons."

Hina clarified that she is open to work and urged people to let her audition.

"It’s okay. I’ll have to break that norm. Maybe the show will do it, I understand it. Had I been in their place, I would’ve thought about it a thousand times. I’m open to auditions, where did I stop? No one has called me for the last one year, for all the reasons. I’m open to everything, please call me,” she added.

Hina Khan's cancer diagnosis The 37-year-old actor has been grappling with stage three breast cancer. She shared her diagnosis in June of 2024. She has been updating her fans regarding her health on social media.

Hina was last seen in the web series Griha Laxmi. She was diagnosed with cancer after she wrapped up the film shoot for the series.

Hina, who is best known for shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11, will be seen in show alongside her husband Rocky Jaiswal.

A year after she announced her cancer news, Hina married her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. They signed marriage registration papers in a private ceremony.

