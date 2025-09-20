'Hindi Films fail to depict the true heroism of Mumbai Police,' says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday attended the Annual Day programme of the Indian Police Foundation (IPF) in Mumbai.

The event, themed "Reimagining the Police for India's Economic Development," was co-organised by Indian Masterminds.

Addressing the Indian Police Foundation (IPF) Annual Day 2025 event, Fadnavis began by congratulating the organisers for choosing Mumbai as the venue and also spoke about how "Hindi films" have often portrayed the Mumbai Police unfairly, failing to truly depict the reality.

"For many years, films have done an injustice to the Mumbai Police. Many times, they did not show when the police delivered on time," he said.

"Our police always reach the crime scene on time, but in Hindi films, the police are always shown arriving hours after the incident. So, I believe cinema has never truly depicted the reality. But I am proud that, whether it is the Maharashtra Police or Mumbai Police, both have always maintained very high standards and earned respect across the country as reliable police forces."

The Chief Minister also highlighted how technology has changed policing adding how many officers are making efforts to understand new systems and adapt to them.

Talking about innovation in the police force, Fadnavis spoke on the need for organisational structures that support growth, adding that Maharashtra has already taken steps in this direction.

"We have created a cybersecurity lab. The police have talented officers who can use and develop new technology. Today, Maharashtra has the most progressive cybersecurity centre in the country. Four countries have approached us, and one of them has even submitted a request asking us to build a similar lab for them," the CM said.

Fadnavis went on to speak about the increasing challenge posed by drugs and narcotics, particularly in how they impact the youth.

"Drugs and narcotics are severely affecting the younger generation on a large scale. There should be zero tolerance in this regard. We have decided that if anyone in the force is found to be involved, we will directly initiate the process of dismissal. Such a person has no place in the police force."