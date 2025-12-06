Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025: Aamir Khan backs pay-per-view window - 'Film industry must come together'

Aamir Khan has called for a stronger push towards pay-per-view releases in India, highlighting it as a key revenue opportunity for filmmakers and a major shift in how audiences consume cinema.

Speaking during a conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor – Entertainment & Lifestyle, Hindustan Times, Aamir said the film industry must unite to introduce pay-per-view as a standard window — placed between a film’s theatrical run and its OTT release.

Aamir explained that he had experimented with the model earlier, but stressed that true impact would come only if the industry adopts it collectively.

“I was doing it alone, not as an industry move. It would be nice if the industry tries to create a window for pay-per-view. It will benefit everyone,” he said.

Calling it “one more avenue to earn for producers”, Aamir said the focus should be on giving audiences the freedom to choose how they want to watch new releases.

“As an industry, we should let consumers decide how they want to consume content,” he added.

Aamir also underlined the importance of digital platforms in today’s entertainment landscape:

“If you are not on digital, you are not relevant.”

The superstar’s views come at a time when the film business continues to evolve rapidly — with changing post-theatrical strategies, shifting audience behaviour and a growing appetite for flexible viewing options.

On finding love again Aamir Khan opened up about finding love again in his late 50s, acknowledging that he never expected a new relationship at this stage of life. The actor, who is currently dating Gauri Spratt, admitted he once believed he wouldn't have a partner again.

“I didn’t think I would get into a relationship. I thought I would never find someone who could be my partner,” Aamir said as he spoke about Gauri and the bond they share.

Reflecting on what she has brought into his life, Aamir also looked back on his previous marriages to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao with warmth and gratitude.

“I am lucky to have met her (Gauri). I feel fortunate that our marriages may not have worked, but I am lucky to have met Reena, Kiran, and now Gauri. These are women who have had a deep impact on me,” he added.

On working with Lokesh Kanagaraj During the interaction, Aamir Khan also addressed fan curiosity around his much-talked-about collaboration with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. He confirmed that discussions are still in progress.

“Lokesh and I are supposed to meet soon. There will be a narration — that’s what’s planned for now,” Aamir said, keeping hopes alive for the project.

Speaking about why he takes time between films, Aamir reiterated that he chooses projects very carefully.